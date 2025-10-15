Richmond Highway reopened after massive Lorton recycling center fire

The Brief Seven people are recovering after a massive fire at a scrapyard in Fairfax County. The fire sent thick smoke across the area, prompting a shelter-in-place order. Richmond Highway, which was closed due to the fire, has since reopened.



The massive fire at a scrapyard in Fairfax County on Tuesday has left seven people recovering, including one worker who was critically injured. The fire sent thick smoke billowing across the area and forced a shelter-in-place order.

Firefighters battle scrapyard blaze

What we know:

The fire erupted at Davis Industries, a scrap metal business on Richmond Highway. Firefighters found a worker trapped in a crane about 40 feet above the ground and had to use an aerial ladder to rescue him. He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Six others, including a Fort Belvoir firefighter, were also hospitalized. The firefighter is in stable condition.

The fire was fueled by burning materials like plastic and rubber, making it challenging to control. Hazmat teams monitored air quality throughout the day, and officials say readings are now within normal levels, though a lingering odor may remain.

Neighbors described the scene as harrowing, with concerns about the fire spreading to nearby apartment complexes. Fortunately, the business had a plan in place to contain such fires, which helped minimize damage.

Investigation into the fire continues

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Despite the incident, the business appears to be operational, with trucks seen returning to the scrap metal area.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and officials are still investigating.