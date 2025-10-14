Six injured in 2-alarm fire at recycling center, Richmond Highway closed

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a two-alarm fire, where six people have been injured, officials say.

What we know:

The fire is in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway in Lorton. Officials say a large recycling pile was on fire when crews arrived. One person was trapped in a crane, and was rescued.

One civilian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Four other civilians and one firefighter were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews are working to bring the fire under control.

Richmond Highway is shutdown in both directions between Guston Road and Hassett Street. Officials ask drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.