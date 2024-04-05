RHOP alum Monique Samuels talks life after divorce: 'I don't have any regrets'

Monique Samuels, former star of hit reality shows, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" and "Love and Marriage DC," details her life following her highly-publicized and scrutinized divorce from former NFL Star Chris Samuels in an interview with FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell.

The couple finalized their divorce in September 2023, after appearing on both The Real Housewives of Potomac and Love and Marriage: D.C. Their struggles with their decade-long marriage were documented on both reality shows.

Samuels says reality TV didn't cause her divorce – but it did "expose everything" in her life she had been ignoring.

"I started to realize the illusion that I created even within my marriage, the people pleasing, the needing to prove myself, all of those different things. It kind of allowed me to really wake up and just see the life that I was living. And I did not feel like I was living a life that really served who I was as a person. I did not feel as though I was able to get everything that I needed personally, when it comes to my marriage," said Samuels in the first episode of Motivation with Marissa. "At the end of the day, you just get to a point where you just start to grow apart, and that's clearly what happened."

As with any reality TV show, the couples' appearances on RHOP and Love and Marriage: D.C. was rife with fighting and drama. But Samuels says it's all part of her journey.

"I don't have any regrets," said Samuels. "I feel like everything that has happened to me, every experience that I've ever had, was necessary for me to get to where I am now."

Watch the full interview with Monique Samuels, where she talks more about her divorce, debunks common-held misconceptions about her and her life – and even gives us an insight into what exactly was in her binder of receipts at the season 5 reunion of RHOP. Streaming live on FOX Local 9 a.m. Saturday and available on demand.



