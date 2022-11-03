RFK Stadium seats officially on sale for up to $500

The official launch of the Farewell RFK Stadium project was announced on Thursday along with the sale of a selection of stadium seats.

Events DC says the project aims to celebrate and honor the legacy of D.C.’s most iconic sports and concert venue, while also sharing timely updates regarding ongoing demolition activities.

"We are saying farewell to the RFK Stadium, but we remain committed to fulfilling Robert F. Kennedy’s legacy," said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. "As the Sports Capital says farewell to this stadium and we cherish the memories we shared in it, this is a new opportunity to do as Robert Kennedy did — dream things that never were and ask why not."

READ MORE: RFK Stadium closer to being demolished; no official plans for site

To launch the campaign, an initial selection of orange wooden and plastic seating from RFK Stadium’s lower bowl is now available for public purchase. Stadium seats can be ordered here, with pick-up available in-person only on the RFK Campus on Dec. 16 through 18.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ PHOTO: Stadium Seat Depot

Seats from the initial sale will be prepared and ready for the upcoming holiday gifting season for approximately $350 to $500. For more information on stadium seats, click here.

Additional seats, including wooden burgundy and gold seats from the stadium’s upper bowl and other commemorative merchandise, will be available in 2023.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PHOTO: Stadium Seat Depot

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of stadium seats and memorabilia will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and St. Coletta of Greater Washington.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Questions linger about demolition of RFK Stadium after multiple fires break out inside

Events DC is in the process of formally convening a diverse group of key stakeholders from RFK Stadium’s lifespan and surrounding neighborhood that will guide the planning of public celebratory events through the end of 2023.

For more information on seat sales, demolition updates including a live webcam, commemorative merchandise and more, click here.