RFK Stadium closer to being demolished; no official plans for site

RFK Stadium is inching closer to being demolished after D.C. filed a document to get official authorization to knock down the 61-year-old facility.

The D.C. government filed a raze permit and site stabilization application for the closed stadium. This would give the District permission to demolish RFK.

Records show the request was submitted on July 22, but wasn't filed until Monday.

Smoot Construction and their sub-consultants continue the abatement of asbestos and other potentially hazardous materials within the stadium. That work started in August and will continue through the winter.

FOX 5 has been told the procedures underway are in accordance with federal and local laws by licensed professionals and do not present a danger to the community.

Events DC says it will cost $20 million to tear down RFK Stadium. There is no specific date for when the demolition will take place, but we know it will be gone before the end of 2023.

While there is speculation about what this site could be turned into, it remains a mystery as Congress, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council are still in discussions.

Officials are in the process of surveying artifacts and all memorabilia that could be auctioned off from the stadium. All items will go through an evaluation to ensure they're safe.