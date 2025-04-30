RFK Stadium plan faces pushback from residents and local officials

The Brief Community group opposes RFK stadium, seeking funds for housing and public safety instead. $1.1 billion project raises concerns over public funding and community impact. D.C. Council approval uncertain as mixed reactions persist.



The Washington Commanders may return to D.C., but not everyone is welcoming the idea of a new stadium at the RFK site.

A community group, "Homes Not Stadiums," opposes the billion-dollar project, urging city officials to redirect funds toward housing, public safety, and job creation. The group held a meeting titled "RFK: Better Without a Stadium!" following Mayor Muriel Bowser's announcement about the Commanders' potential return.

Some in community oppose RFK stadium plans

What we know:

Plans for the stadium include a covered, 65,000-seat facility with year-round usability, set to open in 2030. Groundbreaking is expected next year, with the city proposing a $1.1 billion investment. However, concerns over the use of public funds have sparked mixed reactions among residents and officials.

Some residents argue the money could be better spent on community needs, while others highlight the stadium's potential to host major events and generate revenue.

Public funds spark debate

Key opponents include D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen, who currently oppose the project but remain open to negotiating terms that better serve the community.

The stadium proposal requires majority approval from the D.C. Council, which it has yet to guarantee.

