RFK Stadium deal: DC Council to vote on legislation Aug. 1

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced Thursday that the Council’s Committee of the Whole will vote Aug. 1 on legislation to consider the RFK Stadium redevelopment plan.

Mendelson announces vote

"We’ve been working with the Washington Commanders for several weeks and we feel we have a much-improved agreement that would bring the team back to their historical home, as well as develop the land around the RFK campus," said in a statement.

"It’s clear that the Commanders showed through their negotiations their commitment to the District. And their willingness to consider what’s in the best interest of our citizens. The process working with the Commanders has been extremely productive and they’ve been a cooperative partner" his statement continued.

"Overwhelmingly, residents have asked the Council for due diligence on this multi-billion-dollar deal. And under immense outside pressure to rush the process, I feel that, along with next weeks’ hearings, the Council will have what’s needed to move forward with a vote," he added.

The Committee of the Whole and the Committee on Business & Economic Development will host a public hearing on the legislation July 29, followed by a session with government and team officials on July 30.

Shortly after Mendelson’s announcement, D.C.’s Mayor Murel Bowser posted a video to X of her discussing the plan. "Bringing the Commanders home is a great deal, but it's not a done deal," her post said. "It's time to get it over the line."

Mark Clouse, President of the Washington Commanders, released the following statement:

"We are thrilled that the Council will vote to hopefully support this project on August 1. We appreciate their effort to keep us moving toward our goal of opening our new stadium for 2030. We are also grateful for the valuable feedback and support from our fans and community over the last several months. We believe in the transformative power of this project for DC, and thank Mayor Bowser for her vision and leadership, as well as Chairman Mendelson and Council for their thoughtfulness and diligence in collaborating on our plan. Through this process, we've seen firsthand how committed our city's leaders are to building a strong future for the District. With the Council's announcement today, the opportunity to bring the team back to its spiritual home and revitalize a critical part of the nation’s capital is now one step closer."

The Commanders and Mayor Muriel Bowser announced plans earlier this year for the team’s return to the RFK site as part of a multi-billion redevelopment project. Groundbreaking is expected next year, pending council approval, with the stadium slated to open in 2030.

READ Mendelson's announcement below: