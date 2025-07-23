DC Council reaches deal with Commanders on RFK Stadium plan

The long-debated return of the Washington Commanders to the District took a major step forward Wednesday, as D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson reached a tentative agreement with the Commanders to amend the financial terms of a proposed new stadium at the RFK site.

What we know:

The deal, achieved after months of negotiation and mounting political pressure, now opens the door for the D.C. Council to vote on the stadium plan in the coming days, potentially clearing a crucial legislative hurdle ahead of the August recess.

Mendelson previously said it would be unlikely for the Council to vote on stadium legislation before September.

Dig deeper:

Ward 7 Councilmember Wendell Felder confirmed to FOX 5 DC that a deal has been reached, but did not provide details on the deal.

Among the sticking points were the allocation of revenue streams from the stadium and surrounding redevelopment, affordable housing provisions on the RFK campus, and the protection for D.C. taxpayers against liability for cost overruns.

Mendelson, who had previously voiced reservations about several aspects of the deal, signaled that recent concessions from the Commanders gave him enough confidence to move the process forward.

The agreement comes amid pressure from multiple officials, such as Mayor Muriel Bowser, leaders within Congress—including House Oversight Chair James Comer—and even former President Donald Trump. The urgency stems from a looming August legislative recess and the desire to finalize what’s being touted as a $3.7 billion economic development project, including an estimated $2.7 billion in private investment by the Commanders.

Public hearings on the proposal are scheduled for late July, with a possible Council vote immediately afterward. Lawmakers say they want to ensure the final deal best serves D.C. residents by balancing economic growth, housing, and neighborhood interests.

On Monday, Trump threatened to halt the new stadium deal if it does not restore its old name of the Redskins, which was changed in July 2020.

."I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington," Trump said on his social media site, Truth Social.

What's next:

With this agreement, the long-awaited return of the Commanders—and major redevelopment for Southeast D.C.—appears closer than ever:

Council vote on the deal could come as soon as July 31 after public hearings are held. If approved, construction on the new stadium and surrounding mixed-use development could begin as early as next year. The plan aims to transform more than 170 acres of federal land into a hub for sports, entertainment, housing, and green space.

While specific terms will be scrutinized at the hearings, today’s breakthrough marks a major win for local officials, the Commanders organization, and D.C. football fans awaiting the team’s return to its historic home turf.