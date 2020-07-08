RFK Stadium campus to host drive-in movies through October

The RFK Stadium campus will soon host a new drive-in movie series throughout the summer, and into the fall.

The first event in the Park Up DC series – sponsored by Broccoli City – will be Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m., and it will run through Oct. 31.

Event organizers say Park Up DC will feature movies for all ages.

The drive-in movie series will kick off on July 15, 2020 with a free community event for COVID-19 healthcare workers.

Tickets are available today – and you can obtain them by clicking here.

