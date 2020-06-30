DC launches World Cup 2026 bid

Although the fate of most large sports events remains in limbo in the era of COVID-19, the District is looking to the future.

Events DC announced on Tuesday that is has officially launched its bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

The home of the both D.C. United and the Washington Spirit would serve as the primary host site for a World Cup that would span the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is co-chairing the DC2026 campaign alongside D.C. United player Bill Hamid, Mark Ein of the Capitol Investment Corporation and Max Brown of Events DC.

“Right now, as countries around the world continue to respond to this pandemic, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is something we can all look forward to. And when the tournament comes to North America, it only makes sense for DC — the Sports Capital and District of Champions — to host. We are already a city united by the game, and in 2026, we look forward to uniting the world," Bowser said.

The event is one of the biggest sports events in the world, with 48 teams competing from around the globe.

