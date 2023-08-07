Retired Prince George's County police officer shoots teen after finding him in family member's stolen car

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after they were shot by a retired Prince George's County police officer.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 9900 block of Marguerita Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound and immediately took him to a hospital where he is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Investigators began to question a man at the scene who they later discovered was a retired Prince George’s County police officer. He told police that he saw a car on Marguerita Avenue that had been stolen from a member of his family sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

When the officer approached the stolen car, he saw that there were three occupants inside. When he went up to the car, one of the occupants – the 17-year-old who was shot – got out to confront the retired officer.

The teen was armed with a loaded handgun and at some point, the former officer also pulled his gun and shot him. The adult male remained on the scene and rendered aid to the teenager while the two other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene in the stolen car.

That theft was reported to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Both the adult male’s weapon and the suspect’s weapon were recovered from the scene.

After consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Commissioner regarding this investigation, the 17-year-old suspect is facing multiple handgun charges and theft of a vehicle charges.

At this time, no one else was involved in this incident. The retired officer has not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.