Gun violence involving teens surging in DC

More violence in the District involving teenagers for the second night in a row.

In the past 36 hours, five teenage boys were shot in four separate incidents; One has now died, and the other four are expected to survive.

The most recent shooting happening around 5:30 p.m. this evening.

D.C. police said a teen boy was shot on 16th street in Southeast.

About 20 minutes before that, another shooting on New Hampshire Avenue Northwest left an additional teenage boy with injuries.

And Tuesday evening, around 9 p.m. – a double shooting along Alabama Avenue Southeast turned deadly.

Police confirmed the boy killed in that shooting was 16-year-old Traev’on Green. The other teenager in that shooting suffered life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, another teen boy was shot on 3rd street southwest around 2:30.

Police say he was found several blocks away on Delaware Avenue.

FOX 5 spoke to the Rasheem Rooke, the executive director at Youth Guidance DC – a organization that works face-to-face with teens to try to put an end to juvenile crime and gun violence.

"What are we providing to them? How are we shaping them? How are we molding them and then providing them for what they need based on the circumstances they find themselves in?" Rooke questioned. "For a good amount of them it’s not an organized gang thing, it is a young person who does not know how to process their emotions, who doesn’t fully understand …. They are left to the devices that have been placed in their laps which are the guns that have made their way into the city."

FOX 5 did reach out to D.C. police to ask about crime statistics in the District.

Not including data from this week alone – there have been 20 incidents with juvenile gunshot wound victims from the start of 2023.