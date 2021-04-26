Suspect in murder of retired Fauquier Co sheriff’s deputy ‘armed and dangerous’: cops

article

The Fauquier County sheriff’s office is still looking for a suspect in connection with the death of a retired deputy’s son who they say should be considered "armed and dangerous."

The sheriff’s office has already arrested one suspect in connection with the incident - Beatrice Guerra, 28 – but they’re looking for Martin Martinez for his alleged role in the killing of Charles Bopp III at his Remington residence.

According to investigators, Bopp arrived at his home in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road on April 22 while it was being broken into.

They say he was shot next to his vehicle when he arrived at the home.

Investigators do not believe Bopp was targeted.

Guerra has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Martinez, 30, is 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Both the sheriff’s office and the FBI have released posters showing his appearance.

If you can help find him, call (540) 347-3300.

Guerra is currently jailed without bond.

The victim was the son of retired Major Charles Bopp Jr.



