Virginia crook who allegedly tried to kidnap a California girl appearing in court

A Virginia man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl in California is scheduled to appear in a Fresno court today.

Nathan Larson, 40, of Fauquier County, faces charges in California including abduction.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California authorities rescue girl, 12, from pedophile who once ran for Congress in Virginia

Larson made headlines in recent years when he ran for Congress from Fauquier County.

His extreme fringe views include misogynist policies and abolishing age restrictions on marriage, according to the Washington Post.

READ MORE: Suspect in Virginia Buddhist monk’s cold-case murder arrested in Georgia, sheriff’s office says

Advertisement

According to investigators, Larson cultivated a relationship with the 12-year-old child online and then flew from his home in Virginia to Fresno in order to abduct her.

Police got wind and were able to arrest Larson on a layover in Denver and rescue the girl.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Online records show that Larson was jailed in Denver on an out-of-state fugitive warrant charging him with harboring a minor.

Larson served time in prison after pleading guilty to sending the Secret Service a letter in December 2008 from Boulder, Colo., where he was living at the time.

"I am writing to inform you that in the near future, I will kill the president of the United States of America," his letter said.

He copped to the charge in 2009 and his prison sentence lasted 16 months. Local media reported that upon his release he moved from Boulder to his parents' house in Virginia's Fauquier County.

Fox News contributed to this report

