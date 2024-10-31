Driver shot, killed by Virginia troopers after pursuit following suspected carjacking: police

Authorities are investigating after an officer fired shots that killed the driver of a suspected carjacked vehicle following a pursuit along Interstate 95 in northern Virginia.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday on southbound I-95 in Prince William County.

Virginia State Police say a trooper located a vehicle wanted by U.S. Park Police for a suspected carjacking. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused, leading to a pursuit. During the chase, investigators say the suspect's vehicle struck another Virginia State Police vehicle, causing it to overturn. That trooper was not injured.

Troopers forced the vehicle to stop around the 150-mile marker on I-95 southbound. Officials say the driver refused multiple commands and made abrupt movements, prompting troopers to fire their weapons. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male passenger was flown to Fairfax Hospital and is in stable condition awaiting surgery. A third passenger is in State Police custody with no injuries. The four troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome.

Police activity closes part of Interstate 95 in northern Virginia



