3 charged in shooting that left man dead in Prince William County

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Prince William County.

Police say the suspects were arrested on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 for the murder of a 43-year-old man found 18500 block of Triangle St. in Triangle on Oct. 27.

Officers responded to the area after an acquaintance had found the victim handcuffed in the backseat of his vehicle that was parked in the area. Police say the victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 43-year-old Jason Thomas Blake of Woodbridge.

Following an investigation, police say that the victim met with multiple acquaintances, later identified as the suspects, on Oct. 25 at a home on Cherry Hill Rd. in Dumfries to purchase drugs and sell a gun.

An altercation broke out during the deal and the victim was handcuffed and forcibly taken from the residence against his will. The victim was eventually taken to a secluded area along Triangle St. where he was shot and killed.

Police were soon able to identify the suspects as 40-year-old Jerrome Thomas Barnes, 30-year-old Jackson Arthur Crisler and 31-year-old Tryevon Elgha Davis.

Barnes has been charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Crisler was charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davis was charged with one count of accessory before the fact in commission of a felony, 1 count of conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of abduction.