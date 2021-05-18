Restaurant industry trying to bounce back, but struggling to find workers

There’s no doubt the hospitality and restaurant industries were hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic but now they’re ready to get back to business but some say the workforce is MIA.

Some are having to scale back across the board due to a lack of candidates.

Some employers say it’s forcing them to make hard decisions impacting the bottom line.

Help wanted and now hiring signs are plastered on several business here in Downtown Fredericksburg.

Fork and Biscuit owner Shannon Kime says the next step could be limiting her menu.

Businesses say they’re ready but the help they need to do business is not despite restrictions loosening across the area.

Some would-be workers are apparently opting to continue receiving unemployment benefits.

That means many businesses are forced to scale back operations including shortening business hours, limiting menus and decreasing customer capacity.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce says that’s the sentiment they’re hearing from several business owners.

They’ve even hosted job fairs with little luck.

They’re hoping Virginia’s new law requiring those receiving unemployment benefits to show they’re searching for work helps.

The new regulation goes into effect June 1st but the chamber and some business owners have concerns about it being enforced.

One business owner says he’s had prospective candidates complete the application process and then not show up for the first day of work.