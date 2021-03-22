ReST program offering emotional support sessions for care workers amid the pandemic

Lessons learned from the front lines of war are being used to help those who have been battling on the front lines of the pandemic, and in fact, the psychological support offered by the ReST program is now available for anyone who needs it.

Alexandria, Virginia-based Volunteers of America says it is running virtual one-hour sessions for people seeking emotional support to meet up.

Trained peer facilitators guide the conversation.

The program was inspired by a similar one created for military veterans.

The one-hour sessions are free to attend and you can sign up here.