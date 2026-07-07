A debate over data centers, and the transmission lines needed to power them, continues in northern Virginia.

Loudoun County residents are pushing back against new high‑powered lines and urging officials to consider changes. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says Loudoun County has become a data center capital, and residents are increasingly concerned about the resources required to support that growth and the potential impact on nearby neighborhoods.

A town hall Monday to discuss upcoming transmission lines and data center expansion brought out strong emotions. The board room was at capacity, with additional residents filling the lobby, all focused on a recent ruling that allows Dominion Energy to build new high‑voltage transmission lines through part of Loudoun County.

Dominion argues the project is necessary to ensure the reliability of the electric grid.

RELATED: Dominion data center transmission line debate heads to Loudoun County town hall Monday

Some homeowners in Loudoun Valley Estates in Ashburn say the structures could be as tall as the Statue of Liberty, and the proposed route would run directly through their neighborhood. Residents also questioned whether data centers, and their demand for energy and land, have grown too quickly.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is now asking the school board to allow an alternate route that would run on school‑owned property near Rosa Lee Carter Elementary School and Rock Ridge High School.

That decision must be made before the state’s July 20 deadline; otherwise, the neighborhood route remains in place.

Some school board members have already said they oppose moving the lines near school property.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Residents pushing back on data centers in northern Virginia