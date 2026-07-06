Dominion data center transmission line debate heads to Loudoun County town hall Monday

The battle over data centers in northern Virginia continues. On Monday, Loudoun County will hold a town hall to discuss the latest concerns.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says the meeting focuses on development in eastern Loudoun County. Right now, hundreds of residents are pushing back on a recent ruling that would allow Dominion Energy to construct high‑voltage transmission lines. Dominion argues the project is needed to ensure grid reliability.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is asking the school board to consider authorizing the use of property near Rock Ridge High School instead of having the new transmission line run through neighborhoods.

One neighbor tells FOX 5 the structure would be as tall as the Statue of Liberty. Her husband says they feel it’s not fair, and they want to see whether towers already in place could possibly be upgraded instead.

The recent ruling approved Route 3A for the Golden‑to‑Mars transmission line.

Monday’s meeting in at the Loudoun Government Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.