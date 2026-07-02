Instant karma: Suspect has vehicle stolen while burglarizing store in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - In a twist of poetic justice, an Odenton man managed to have his own car stolen while he was busy allegedly burglarizing a business right across the street.
What we know:
Police were responding to a stolen vehicle report last Thursday morning when a burglary was reported just minutes later at a Verizon store across the street on Baltimore National Pike.
Officers began to connect the dots after noticing blood on the store's window, as well as blood on the glasses of the man who reported his vehicle was stolen.
When asked to show his hands, officers discovered blood on his hand and shirt and placed him in handcuffs.
Video posted by the department shows bodycam footage of the man repeatedly denying being at the Verizon store, while surveillance footage allegedly shows him burglarizing it.
"That's some karma right there dude," one officer can be heard saying before placing the suspect in the back of a police vehicle.
Dig deeper:
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jalen Godard and charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release details about the suspect who stole the alleged burglar's vehicle.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Howard County Police Department.