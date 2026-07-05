Fireworks spark massive Ashburn house fire on Fourth of July

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The Brief A major house fire in Ashburn on July 4th was ruled accidental, caused by the improper disposal of otherwise legal fireworks. The fire caused an estimated $1,190,760 in damages, significantly damaging the home of origin and affecting two neighboring houses. Three occupants were hospitalized for evaluation, and two dogs were displaced.



An Independence Day celebration turned devastating in Ashburn after improperly discarded fireworks ignited a massive blaze, leaving three people injured, multiple homes damaged and over $1.1 million in property losses.

What we know:

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency dispatchers were flooded with 911 calls reporting a structure fire in the 20900 block of Deer Run Way. The scale of the fire required a massive, multi-jurisdictional response.

When first responders arrived, they were met with heavy fire tearing through the garage and bursting through the roof.

Three people were treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital for further care. The fire has left three residents and their two dogs displaced from their home.

Officials credit working smoke alarms for giving the residents the early warning they needed to escape.

Dig deeper:

Officials ruled the fire accidental, confirming it was caused by legal fireworks that had not been safely disposed of after use.

The total damage is estimated to be $1,190,760, with the house of origin sustaining significant damage and two neighboring homes also being affected.