Residents rescued after heavy flooding in Culpepper

Residents in Culpepper had to be rescued by fire crews after storms caused heavy flooding in their neighborhood.

The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad shared photos of the evacuations.

Boat 6, Response 6 and Command 6 were dispatched for the water rescue.

Multiple Fire and EMS units and personnel were also on scene and were able to evacuate residents safely.

