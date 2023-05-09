Residents displaced after 2-alarm fire damages Ellicott City apartment complex

Authorities say multiple residents of an Ellicott City apartment complex were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out Monday night.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Columbia Road in Howard County.

Officials say when they arrived fire could be seen coming from the third floor and roof of the building.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Howard Co Fire & EMS / @HCDFRS

Two apartments and the attic were heavily damaged by fire. An additional 12 apartments had smoke and water damage.

Multiple residents were displaced and are being assisted by the complex management company and the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.