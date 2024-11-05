Republican Riley Moore secures West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat

article

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore has clinched the seat for the state’s 2nd Congressional District, securing a decisive victory over Democrat Steven Wendelin. Moore’s win reflects the district’s strong support for conservative values and his track record of public service in West Virginia.

Featured article

Known for his extensive experience as a welder, national security staffer, and public official, Moore emphasized his commitment to conservative fiscal policies and safeguarding family values. His campaign focused on reducing government influence in the private sector and protecting individual liberties, values he said are "the backbone of West Virginia."

Moore’s victory reflects his dedication to issues of strategic importance to the district, and he has promised to support measures that prioritize job growth, education reform, and national security.