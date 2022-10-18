Reports of tainted gas at Sterling 7-Eleven
STERLING, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - 7-Eleven says they received reports of tainted gas at a location in Sterling.
The reports were in reference to the 7-Eleven located at 20955 Davenport Drive in Sterling. 7-Eleven says the gas was removed and properly disposed of and gas operations resumed afterward.
However, this station will not offer mid-grade options until further notice.
7-Eleven says customers who believe their car was impacted may call 1-800-255-0711.