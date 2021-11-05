Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivers letter demanding transparency of DC Jail to Mayor Bowser

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on Friday that she and Rep. Louie Gohmert hand-delivered a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office "demanding oversight and transparency of the DC Jail."

The U.S. Marshals Service announced the transfer of 400 residents in federal custody at the Central Detention Facility at the D.C. Jail to a prison in Pennsylvania on Tuesday after finding inadequate conditions at CDF.

Rep. Greene says the letter is co-signed by Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Paul Gosar and that Mayor Bowser has 72 hours to respond.

Rep. Greene visited the jail Thursday night, with approval of the D.C. government, according to a U.S. House spokesperson. However, the letter requests a personal tour of the facility by Bowser.

The U.S. Marshal for the District of Columbia conducted an unannounced inspection of the District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DC DOC) facilities during the week of Oct. 18 that house several hundred detainees who are facing charges or are awaiting placement to serve their sentence.

U.S. Marshals say suspects being held in the D.C. jail in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot don’t need to be removed, despite their complaints about the conditions.

The ACLU of the District of Columbia is co-counsel with the Public Defender Service of D.C. in Banks v. Booth, a legal challenge to the conditions and lack of access to medical treatment for residents of the D.C. Jail during the COVID-19 pandemic.