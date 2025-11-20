'Remove the Regime' protests in DC this weekend to call for Donald Trump's impeachment

The Brief "Remove the Regime" protests are scheduled in Washington, D.C. from Thursday to Saturday. Organizers will protest through Saturday, demanding Congress impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office. On Thursday, Rep. Al Green will escort demonstrators to Congress to lobby lawmakers.



Another round of protests against the Trump administration will take over D.C. over the next few days, with activists calling for the president's impeachment and removal.

"Remove the Regime" in DC

What we know:

"Remove the Regime" protests begin on Thursday at Union Station. The three days of events are organized by the Removal Coalition, a collection of nearly two dozen activist groups like 50501, American Opposition and FLARE, the group that has been demonstrating outside Union Station for months, among others.

What they're saying:

Organizers accuse the president of treason, and are demanding that lawmakers impeach President Donald Trump for what would be the third time, and remove him from office.

"We will no longer tolerate inaction or delay from elected officials as Donald Trump commits actual treason," organizers wrote on the event's website. "We are calling out their complicity in the sabotage of American democracy unless and until they honor their oath. We are demanding impeachment and removal, and we are demanding it NOW."

Timeline:

Events start on Thursday, with a rally at Columbus Circle outside Union Station at 10 a.m. After the rally, demonstrators will march to the Capitol with Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) for what organizers say will be "record-breaking" lobbying to Congress for Trump's impeachment and removal.

In June, Green also called for Trump's impeachment on the House floor.

Another Union Station rally will be held on Friday, before the big event on Saturday.

Starting at noon, protesters will gather at the Lincoln Memorial and march on Washington, followed by several speakers and live performances from acts like the Dropkick Murphys and Earth to Eve.

The backstory:

Last month, more than 7 million people participated in "No Kings" protests across the globe, with events spanning from Washington, D.C., to Melbourne, Australia.

Unlike the "No Kings" protests though, the "Remove the Regime" events are focused on Washington.

"This is not a 50-state protest," the event organizers wrote on the event website. "On November 22, 2025, we will peacefully descend on the seat of power in Washington, D.C. to demand that this lawless administration come to an END."