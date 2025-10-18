PHOTOS: Signs, posters created for No Kings Day protests in New York, DC

article

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets from Times Square to the National Mall on Saturday, waving flags and holding signs calling for accountability and democracy during nationwide "No Kings Day" protests.

What is No Kings Day?

"No Kings Day" is a coordinated, nationwide protest movement centered on the idea that no leader should be above the law. Organizers describe it as a day to reaffirm democratic principles, emphasizing equality, accountability and the role of the press in a free society.

The demonstrations — held in major cities from coast to coast — combined rallies, marches and art displays. Participants often carried flags or posters featuring phrases like "No Kings in America" and "Fight Truth Decay."

People participate in a "No Kings" national day of protest in New York on October 18, 2025.

Scenes from across the Northeast

Crowds filled the streets in Times Square and downtown D.C., waving modified American flags and hand-painted signs. Some displayed the Statue of Liberty, others echoed colonial-era slogans.

📍 New York City: Protesters gathered in Times Square and along Broadway, holding posters with messages defending the press and democratic norms.

📍 Washington, D.C.: Marchers filled Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, part of a full day of events.

Across both cities, chants and speeches highlighted freedom of expression and voter participation ahead of the 2025 election cycle.

Photos: Signs and posters of ‘No Kings Day’

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A person participates in a "No Kings" national day of protest in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2025.

