Removal of remaining fencing surrounding US Capitol to begin Saturday

The removal process for fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol, originally scheduled for Friday, will now begin on Saturday morning after being in place for six months following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Earlier this week officials said the removal of the fencing would begin Friday and should be completed within three days.

REMAINING CAPITOL FENCING TO BE REMOVED JULY 9, POLICE SAY

The black fencing is one of the last remaining signs of the siege by supporters of former President Donald Trump who tried to stop President Joe Biden's election victory.

The National Guard established a presence in the nation’s capital after the riot, and installed barriers and checkpoints ahead of President Biden’s inauguration.

FBI RELEASES 11 NEW VIDEOS OF WANTED SUSPECTS 6 MONTHS AFTER CAPITOL RIOTS

The outer fencing was removed in March.

Advertisement

Federal officials continue to monitor for any new threats. The U.S. Capitol building will remain closed to most visitors.