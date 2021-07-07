Remaining Capitol fencing to be removed July 9, police say

A little under a week after reports claiming the remaining perimeter fencing around the U.S. Capitol would come down beginning Thursday, Capitol police announced that the fence removal would be underway Friday.

According to Capitol police, the fencing should all be removed "within three days, weather permitting."

The fence was put in place in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol – which led to hundreds of arrests.

The National Guard established a presence in the nation’s capital after the riot, and installed protective barriers and checkpoints ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The outer fencing was removed was removed in March.

According to Fox News Congressional reporter Chad Pergram, a source told him, "We don’t know that we are in a better position than we were on January 5."