Remote learning increases failing grades by 83 percent in Fairfax County, study finds

Many students across the country and the DMV have participated in remote learning for all or most of their coursework, some since the pandemic began in March. Now, a new study focused on Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia is suggesting online schooling may not be working.

The study, published by FCPS Office of Research and Strategic Improvement (ORSI), found that the number of middle and high school students with marks of F in two or more classes went from 6% to 11%, which totals an 83% increase.

Fairfax County Public Schools released a report Tuesday showing an 83% increase in failing grades among middle and high school students. (Photo: FCPS ORSI)

The study also found that the number of students with disabilities with marks of F in two or more classes went from 9% to 19%, totaling a 111% increase.

This report comes more than a week after the district announced a delay for in-person learning. The county says this decision was made because the current health metrics for COVID-19 cases in the community exceeded the threshold to expand in-person learning.

In the summary of the report, ORSI says there is "reason for concern about the performance of some middle and high school students." ORSI says they will continue to monitor student performance and plan on publishing its next report in February 2021.