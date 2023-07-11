Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day keeps her name alive over 9 years since disappearance 

Tuesday is Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day in the District.

Rudd vanished in 2014 when she was just 8-years-old. She has never been found.

Tuesday's event begins at 5 p.m. at the Walmart on Georgia Avenue in the northwest as a way to keep Relisha's name and memory alive.

Authorities continue to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to her being found..

On March 1, 2014, Relisha was seen at a northeast, D.C. motel with Kahlil Tatum, a janitor who worked at the D.C. General Shelter where the young girl lived with her family.

Tatum committed suicide after Relisha was reported missing. Investigators believe Tatum killed Relisha before later killing himself. Her body has never been found.

Family members and law enforcement have conducted countless searches over the years since her disappearance.