Relisha Rudd shown at 16 years old in age-progressed photo

An age-progressed photo released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows what Relisha Rudd - and 8-year-old girl who vanished from a D.C. homeless shelter in 2014 - might look like at age 16.

The new photo rendering was released July 11 on what has become known as Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day in the nation’s capital.

On March 1, 2014, Relisha was seen at a Northeast, D.C. motel with Kahlil Tatum, a janitor who worked at the D.C. General Shelter where the young girl lived with her family.

Tatum committed suicide after Relisha was reported missing. Investigators believe Tatum killed Relisha before later killing himself. Her body has never been found.

Family members and law enforcement have conducted countless searches over the years since her disappearance. The FBI is still offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location and return of Relisha.

Anyone with information can reach out to D.C. Police at 202-727-9099/text 50411.