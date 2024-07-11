Relisha Rudd remembered more than 10 years after disappearance with children fingerprinting event

Relisha Rudd is being remembered on Thursday in the District, more than 10 years after the then-8-year-old disappeared.

Rudd vanished from a city homeless shelter on March 1, 2014. She was last seen at a northeast, D.C. motel with Kahlil Tatum, a janitor who worked at the D.C. General Shelter where Rudd lived with her family.

Tatum was found dead of an apparent suicide during the search for the girl. Investigators believe Tatum killed Relisha before later killing himself. Her body has never been found.

READ MORE: Relisha Rudd disappearance: DC marks 10 years since girl vanished from city homeless shelter

Image 1 of 4 ▼ An age-progressed photo released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows what Relisha Rudd might look like at age 16.

Earlier this year, Rudd’s stepfather, Antonio Wheeler, spoke with FOX 5 about still holding on to hope that she is alive. "I got my hopes. I honestly do," he said. "I spoke with my son, and he says he believes she’s still alive, they’re just not looking hard enough. So, I got hope, but I’m preparing for the worst."

In honor of Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day, parents can have their children fingerprinted and have updated photos taken in order for law enforcement agencies to have them on hand if their child ever goes missing.

The safety event will be held on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Exxon gas station on New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road in northeast D.C.