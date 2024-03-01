Relisha Rudd disappearance: DC marks 10 years since girl vanished from city homeless shelter

The Washington, D.C. region is marking 10 years since the disappearance of Relisha Rudd.

Rudd was 8 years old when she vanished from a city homeless shelter on March 1, 2014. She was last seen at a northeast, D.C. motel with Kahlil Tatum, a janitor who worked at the D.C. General Shelter where Rudd lived with her family.

An age-progressed photo released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows what Relisha Rudd might look like at age 16.

Tatum was found dead of apparent suicide during the search for the girl.

Investigators believe Tatum killed Relisha before later killing himself. Her body has never been found.

