Rehoboth Beach added to list of shorelines closed due to medical waste washing up

Rehoboth Beach is the latest popular vacation spot added to the long list on Monday, joining Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Assateague Island National Park, Chincoteague and more in telling swimmers to stay out of the water and warning visitors to wear closed-toe shoes on the beach.

Captain Jeff Giles with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol said a survey on Monday found at least three syringes with needles, near Queen Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave.

"Lots of pill bottles, tampons, all stuff I guess that is disposed of in hospitals, is finding its way here," Giles said. "I do not know what happened, I'm not in the know nor did we receive information on it, but it's quite obvious that something spilled or something happened. Now and then you might get a syringe come up on the beach, maybe every few years, but not to where we get three in one day and all the rest of the beaches receiving the same thing."

Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper said they made the decision to close on Sunday after finding one syringe - without a needle - that washed up.

"It's been years since something like this has happened. I've been town manager for four years, nothing like this has happened," Zolper said. "Usually northeast winds like this blow any type of objects in the water that come out of either Philly, Newark, or New York."

Assateague Island officials say they found miscellaneous plastic items, large numbers of apparently used needles, large numbers of feminine hygiene products and a large numbers of cigarette holders. They say they are unsure when they will be able to open again as debris is still arriving on shore.

"Until this stops, or at least slows considerably we will not be able to open. Cleanup will also take time, and some sections are harder hit than others, so reopening may be by sections," said Hugh Hawthorne, Superintendent of Assateague Island National Seashore.

Beach patrols and city leaders plan to see how the tide on Monday night and Tuesday morning appears and if anything further washes up before determining when the beaches will reopen.

Boardwalks and bayside attractions remain open.

So far, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has confirmed only minimal waste on Delaware beaches, including plastic caps and a single needle found near Dewey Beach. Despite the low level of waste observed, DNREC is taking the situation seriously and advising caution.

DNREC is responsible for maintaining Delaware’s two state park beaches, but decisions to close or reopen municipal beaches fall under the authority of town officials. DNREC will continue to work closely with local municipalities, who will make any necessary decisions regarding their beaches as the situation develops.

The source of the medical waste is still under investigation, and DNREC continues to monitor the situation closely.

Anyone observing medical waste on Delaware beaches is urged to report it by calling DNREC’s environmental hotline at 800-662-8802.