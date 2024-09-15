Medical waste washing up on Maryland coastline causes closures at beaches, parks

article

Multiple parks and beaches in Maryland and Delaware were closed due to medical waste washing up on the shores.

The town of Ocean City and the town of Dewey Beach both decided to close their beaches due to the discovery of the items, saying they could be a danger for swimmers.

Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald stresses that this situation is serious, especially given the combination of rough seas and the current health concerns.

"We will work closely with the Worcester County Health Department and other public health authorities to investigate the source of the medical waste," Theobald stated. "Until we are confident that the situation is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely."

The official account for Maryland State Parks also posted on X, saying Assateague State Park was also closed for swimming due to a significant amount of medical waste washing onshore.

Access to the ocean at all locations is being restricted until the debris is removed. Officials have not released details on what exactly the items are, and it's not yet known where they came from.