Registered sex offender accused of indecent exposure due in court in May: officials

A registered sex offender, initially scheduled to appear in a Virginia courtroom Wednesday over allegations of indecent exposure, will now face a judge later this spring.

Officials with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington County say Richard Cox's case has been continued until May 23.

Cox, who reportedly self-identifies as a transgender woman, faces numerous charges, including exposing himself to women and children in various women’s locker rooms.

Cox faces multiple charges, including indecent exposure

Fairfax County police released body-worn camera footage earlier this month, showing their encounter with Cox on November 16.

Authorities say Cox was arrested on December 6 at Barcroft Sports and Fitness Center for trespassing, among other charges.

