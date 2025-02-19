Suspect accused of lurking in women's locker room, says they identify as a transgender woman

The Brief A suspect in Fairfax is accused of exposing themselves to women and children in various women’s locker rooms. The suspect, a registered sex offender, reportedly self-identifies as a transgender woman, claiming their civil rights are being violated by being asked to leave the women’s locker room.



Fairfax County police body worn camera video has been released displaying an encounter with a registered sex offender accused of lurking in a woman's locker room at a recreation center in Fairfax, Virginia.

Richard Cox remains behind bars, facing nearly two dozen charges, accused of exposing themselves to women and children in various women’s locker rooms.

The video shows Cox’s encounter with a Fairfax County police officer, one in which they defend it being their right.

Cox is a registered sex offender, who reportedly self-identifies as a transgender woman, claiming their civil rights are being violated by being asked to leave the women’s locker room at this recreation center in Fairfax.

Full bodycam video:

The police body-worn camera video shows the conversation between Cox and police from November 16th. This comes as Cox remains behind bars after being arrested on December 6 at Barcroft Sports and Fitness Center for trespassing, among other charges.

Cox is also facing several charges for indecent exposure and indecent liberties after reportedly exposing their self in a women’s locker room on December 2nd.