Reflecting Pool freezes over, but remember – ice skating is not allowed

Freezing temperatures froze the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and some were tempted to strap on some skates and take to the ice. But – ice skating on the Reflecting Pool is not allowed, per the National Park Service.

Ice skating on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was actually common during the 1920s and 1930s, but is no longer allowed.

Ice skaters enjoy the Reflecting Pool outside the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Expand

But some brave souls this weekend took to the ice regardless of the rules.

Luckily, there are plenty of places in D.C. you are allowed to ice skate, including nearby at the National Sculpture Garden. NPS also allows ice skating on Constitution Gardens Lake but only at certain times and when proper signage is posted.

