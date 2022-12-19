'Teen Break Time' offers DC students ice skating, Esports and swim parties over Winter Break

During Winter Break, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a series of events to help students stay safe and have fun.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new initiative — dubbed "Teen Break Time" — on Friday.

From Dec. 23 through Dec. 30, the city will host programs like a roller skate party in Northwest, ice skating nights at Canal Park, recording studio sessions, swimming, and a trip to see "Enchant" at Nationals Park, among other exciting activities.

DPR is also offering several out-of-school activities — teen field trips, a late-night teen party at North Michigan Park — for over 1,000 DCPS students who are already enrolled in Winter Break Camps at nine locations. D.C. Public Library locations will also be open from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30, and ten indoor pools across the District will stay open.

Check out the "Teen Break Time" events below:

Teen Swim at Takoma Aquatic Center

Youth ages 13-18 are invited for a night of swimming, pool games, and holiday music and treats.

Takoma Aquatic Center, 300 Van Buren Street NW

Friday, December 23

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Teen Open Rec Nights

DPR will extend hours at select recreation centers from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. each night during the week of December 27-December 30, offering additional activities and open play.

Tuesday, December 27 | Columbia Heights Community Center, 1480 Girard Street NW

Wednesday, December 28 | Edgewood Recreation Center, 300 Evarts Street NE

Thursday, December 29 | Deanwood Community Center, 1350 49th Street NE

Friday, December 30 | Fort Stanton Recreation Center, 1812 Erie Street, SE, and Bald Eagle Recreation Center, 100 Joliet Street, SW

"Enchant" @ The Nationals Park

Youth are invited to enjoy Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park with DPR. Youth ages 18 and under who register online with DPR will receive a free ticket on Thursday, December 29 and Friday December 30. Adults older than 18 must pay the full ticket price. Enchant Christmas turns Nationals Park into a holiday-themed village with ice-skating, live entertainment, dining and shopping, and the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Nationals Park (Center Field Gate), 1500 South Capitol Street SE

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29 and Friday December 30

Roving Leaders’ Skate Party

Join DPR Roving Leaders for a free glow in the dark skate experience with family fun and music.

Kennedy Recreation Center, 1401 7th Street NW

Friday, December 30

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Ice Skating Nights @ Canal Park Ice Skating Rink

Join DPR for a night of fun ice skating. Each evening tailored to an age group and family members. Youth ages 18 and under who register online with DPR will receive a free ticket. Adults older than 18 must pay the full ticket price.

Canal Park Ice Skating Rink, 200 M Street SE

Tiny Tuesday Skating (ages 3-6)

Tuesday, December 27, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Teen Thursday Skating (ages 13-18)

Thursday, December 29, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Family Friday Skating (ages 5 and older)

Friday, December 30, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Open Studio Recording

DPR offers access to its recording studios for youth to live out their musical dreams for the day.

Columbia Heights Community Center, 1480 Girard Street NW

Wednesday, December 28

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Deanwood Community Center, 1350 49th Street NE

Thursday, December 29

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Esports Open Play

Youth are invited to join DPR for a day of video games and fun. Snacks will be provided.

Deanwood Community Center, 1350 49th Street NE

Tuesday, December 27 and Wednesday, December 28

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NE

Wednesday, December 28

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Raymond Recreation Center, 3725 10th Street NW

Thursday, December 29

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Aquatics Activities @ Turkey Thicket Recreation Center

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NW

Youth Morning Meditation (ages 13 - 17)

Tuesday, December 27 – Friday, December 30

10:00 am - 10:30 am

Youth Aquatic HydroSpin (ages 13 - 17)

Tuesday, December 27: 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29: 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Youth Aquatic Kickboxing (ages 13 - 17)

Tuesday, December 27: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28: 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30: 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.