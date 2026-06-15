Red Line shutdown begins July 6 as commuters brace for major summer disruptions

The Brief Red Line service between North Bethesda Station and Friendship Heights Station will be suspended from July 6 to September 6. Free shuttle buses will replace train service, but commuters should expect longer travel times and delays. The shutdown will allow major track, station and future Purple Line connection upgrades.



A major summer shutdown on the Red Line is just weeks away, and officials are again warning commuters to prepare for significant delays across rail and road networks in Montgomery County.

Starting July 6, service will be suspended between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights as the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) carries out a series of infrastructure projects along the corridor. The closure is expected to last until September 6.

What we know:

Impacted stations include Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda, where no Red Line trains will operate during the two-month shutdown.

To maintain service, WMATA will deploy about 100 free shuttle buses operating between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights. Officials say buses will run frequently during weekday mornings and throughout the day, with both local and express options. However, some trips are expected to take close to 48 minutes end-to-end.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

At a recent briefing in Bethesda, officials emphasized that the shutdown is necessary to complete long-planned upgrades, including platform rehabilitation at Grosvenor-Strathmore, major structural work along the elevated rail over Rockville Pike and construction tied to a new mezzanine at Bethesda Station that will eventually connect to the future Purple Line.

"This is about short-term pain for long-term benefit," Randy Clarke, WMATA's general manager and CEO said, noting that without the bus lanes planned along MD 355, the corridor could face severe congestion during construction.

READ MORE: MD 355 to lose lanes for summer Metro closures, threatening commuter delays

"Without these bus lanes this would be a disaster…it would be complete gridlock," Clarke added.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said officials are working to reduce the impact on commuters, adding, "We will all get through this."

To support the shuttle operations, the State Highway Administration is installing roughly 7.5 miles of bus-only lanes along MD 355, reducing sections of Wisconsin Avenue and Rockville Pike from three lanes to two in some areas. Transportation officials say the lanes are intended to keep buses moving reliably through what is expected to be one of the region’s most congested summer corridors.

What you can do:

Even with mitigation efforts, officials are advising riders to expect longer commutes and plan for an additional 20 to 25 minutes of travel time once the shutdown begins.

READ MORE: Maryland Purple Line reaches milestone with final track installed

The work is part of a broader set of improvements tied to future transit expansion in the region, including preparations for integration with the Purple Line and long-term station upgrades across the Red Line corridor, according to officials.