1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after Northwest DC double shooting

The Brief Two men were shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening. One man remains hospitalized while another died from his injuries, police said. D.C. police are searching for a white Honda with Maryland tags 4EV6264.



One man is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday evening, police said.

What we know:

D.C. police were called to the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest around 2:30 p.m. Once on the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were in critical condition when medical personnel transported them to a local hospital. One of the men was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police are searching for a white Honda with red markings and Maryland tag 4EV6264 in connection with the incident.

FOX 5's Regina Yurrita was on the scene as D.C. police and National Guard members marked evidence, including shell casings and other clues.

Wednesday's shooting happened blocks from another violent incident that occurred in April where a 5-year-old boy and two men were shot near N and 4th streets, Northwest.

What they're saying:

Several neighbors said shootings happen in the area far too often. Others echoed concerns raised in April about ongoing violence despite a heavy National Guard presence.

"Anywhere we go in D.C. anything can happen," said neighbor Melina Maya. "So you take your chances and walk around and see. Try not to go when its dark and I try to take the busiest streets because I believe those are safer."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) at 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.