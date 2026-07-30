Panda Fest brings 90-plus Asian food vendors and panda attractions to DC

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The Brief Panda Fest will take place Aug. 15-16 in downtown Washington. The festival promises more than 200 Asian street foods from over 90 vendors. Tickets include cultural performances, panda-themed attractions and festival merchandise.



More than 90 food vendors will gather in downtown Washington for a weekend filled with Asian street food, cultural performances and plenty of panda-themed attractions.

When and where is Panda Fest?

Panda Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, at 6th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers describe Panda Fest as one of the largest outdoor Asian food festivals in the United States, combining tastings and market vendors with art and cultural traditions from across Asia.

What to expect

The festival is expected to feature more than 90 Asian food vendors serving over 200 street food options.

Another 40-plus vendors will sell merchandise, including panda-themed items. Asian cultural performances are also planned throughout the weekend.

Other attractions include a large panda inflatable and a panda bounce house.

How much are tickets?

General admission tickets cost $14, while VIP tickets cost $35. All tickets are nonrefundable.

General admission includes one entry during the selected time slot and access to the food and merchandise vendors, cultural performances and panda inflatable.

Ticket holders will also receive a DC-themed panda pin and a headband.

VIP admission includes all general admission benefits, expedited entry, access to designated VIP areas and bathrooms, and an additional festival bag.

Is Panda Fest family-friendly?

Children are welcome, and strollers are permitted.

Children ages 6 and older need a ticket. Children younger than 6 may enter for free and will receive a headband, but not the commemorative pin.

Only service animals will be allowed inside the festival.

What can visitors bring?

Outside food and drinks are generally prohibited.

Exceptions include medically necessary dietary items, baby formula and milk for infants or toddlers. Each visitor may also bring one factory-sealed water bottle containing no more than 16.9 ounces.

Weapons, pepper spray, roller skates and skateboards are prohibited. Smoking and vaping products, marijuana and illegal drugs are also not allowed.

Parking

Panda Fest does not provide a designated parking area.

Organizers advised drivers to check posted restrictions and fees when using nearby streets or private lots and warned visitors not to leave valuables inside their vehicles.