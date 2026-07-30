Eric Bieniemy’s son set for Thursday court hearing in shooting of former Commanders coach’s wife

A hearing is scheduled Thursday in Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in the shooting of the wife of former Washington Commanders coach Eric Bieniemy.

The Brief A hearing is scheduled Thursday in shooting of wife of former Washington Commanders coach Eric Bieniemy. Elijah Zion Bieniemy was arrested and charged in connection with the July 26 shooting. Investigators say he used a Ruger .22‑caliber firearm to shoot his mother twice.



Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the couple’s 27‑year‑old son, was arrested in connection with the July 26 shooting of Mia Bieniemy. He was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, and was being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

RELATED: Wife of Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy shot twice by son inside Virginia home, court documents say

Elijah Zion Bieniemy (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say Elijah Bieniemy used a Ruger .22‑caliber firearm to shoot his mother twice, injuring her left forearm and left shoulder, with a projectile traveling across her chest. She required surgery, and a portion of a projectile remains in her body. She has been released from the intensive care unit and was listed in stable condition earlier this week.

Elijah Bieniemy has a motions hearing set for Thursday. It is not clear whether he will attend or allow his public defender to handle the matter. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31. Court documents show he has a public defender and no prior criminal record.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. Court documents say it happened at the family home in Ashburn, Virginia, where the couple still lived from Eric Bieniemy’s time coaching the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, left, observes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during a Washington Commanders OTA session at Commanders Park on May 31, 2023 in Ashburn, VA. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Expand

RELATED: Eric Bieniemy’s wife allegedly shot by couple’s son

Bieniemy returned earlier this year to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he experienced his greatest success as an assistant. He helped the team reach three Super Bowls and win two before departing for Washington in 2023. He later served as offensive coordinator at UCLA and spent last season coaching running backs with the Chicago Bears.

If convicted on all three charges, Elijah Bieniemy faces up to 33 years in prison.