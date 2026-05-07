Maryland Purple Line reaches milestone with final track installed

The Brief Maryland leaders marked a major Purple Line milestone Thursday as crews installed the final rail connecting Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Gov. Wes Moore joined transit officials in Silver Spring as the 16-mile Purple Line reached 90% completion. Once finished, the Purple Line will connect to Metro, Amtrak and MARC services.



A major milestone was reached Thursday for Maryland’s long-delayed Purple Line project, as state leaders marked the installation of the final piece of rail connecting Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

90% complete

What we know:

Gov. Wes Moore joined transit officials in Silver Spring to celebrate the completion of track installation along the 16-mile light rail line, which is now about 90% complete, according to officials.

"This administration will be the one to finally finish the Purple Line," Moore said during Thursday’s event, noting the project has stretched across multiple gubernatorial administrations.

The final rail segment physically links Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and clears the way for testing and final construction work over the next year and a half, officials said Thursday. Once complete, the Purple Line will connect riders to Metro’s Red, Green and Orange lines, along with access to Amtrak and MARC services.

Officials also acknowledged the toll the prolonged construction has taken on businesses and residents along the corridor at Thursday's event. Some businesses closed as timelines repeatedly shifted, and access disruptions continued year after year, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

Moore highlighted $3 million in state aid aimed at helping impacted communities at the event.

Meanwhile, Rep. Glenn Ivey is expected to announce nearly $1 million in additional federal funding to support residents and small businesses affected by the years-long construction project in Prince George’s County, according to a press release from the governor's office.

Transit leaders say the completion of track installation represents one of the most significant milestones yet for the Purple Line and signals the project is finally entering its final phase.

When will the Purple Line open?

What's next:

The Purple Line is expected to begin service by the end of 2027 after years of delays, construction setbacks and rising costs.

The project was originally expected to open in 2022, but construction stalled after a contractor exited during former Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic challenges added further delays.