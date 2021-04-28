Manassas Park community rallies after pit bull survives being shot and left for dead

The search is underway for the person who shot a dog several times and left it for dead in northern Virginia.

The incident was reported Monday morning in the 9300 block of Manassas Drive in Manassas Park.

Officials say the pit bull mix -- named Kevin -- survived being shot several times -- including once to his right shoulder area and once to his right hind leg. They also say after the shooting the loyal dog followed the shooter back to their vehicle.

MANASSAS PARK POLICE ASK PUBLIC FOR HELP AFTER DOG FOUND SHOT

Kevin was taken to MedVet of Northern Virginia where they provided emergency treatment. Surgery was performed to remove a bullet from his jaw and he also received stitches for the wounds to his shoulder. Unfortunately, his right hind leg was amputated due to the injuries from the shooting.

Advertisement

"We are thankful to the public for the donations we've received to help cover the cost of his care," they said in a Facebook post. "Any donations over the allotted amount will go directly to our Lucas Fund, which is our hospital's fund to help Northern Virginia pets in need." DONATE HERE

There has been a large outpouring of support from the community. Authorities are urging the public to help them find the person responsible and are handing out fliers around the area.

Officers say a black SUV that was parked in the VRE parking lot drove off from the scene following the shooting.

Manassas Park Police is asking anyone with information to call 703-361-1136.