Records show VA massage therapist arrested on sex assault charges was first accused in 2019

A northern Virginia massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting clients was investigated by state regulators two years ago, but the case was dismissed and police were not notified.

According to records obtained by FOX 5, a woman contacted Virginia’s Board of Nursing claiming Zachary Guzman touched her genitals during a massage in 2019.

A statement of allegations says during a massage in February 2019, Guzman "intentionally touched Client A’s labia and clitoris."

Records show the nursing board ordered the case dismissed after finding "no clear and convincing evidence."

Herndon police say they were not made aware of the allegation until recently, after additional women came forward to them about Guzman.

He’s now been arrested three times over three months as more women have come forward. While Guzman is facing felony charges, a judge has allowed his release after each arrest.

Herndon police spokeswoman Lisa Herndon says the 2019 allegation will now get a second look.

"We’re looking into the connection of allegations we already have and the allegations that came forward in 2019 to see if they’re connected," Herndon said.

When asked why police were not notified in 2019, Diane Powers, spokeswoman for Virginia Department of Health Professions, said health regulatory board investigations are subject to confidentiality provisions and source information cannot be released.

"However, please know that when there is the threat of constituent harm or injury, boards are authorized to act in the best interest of keeping people safe," said Powers in an emailed statement.

FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts spoke by phone to one of Guzman’s accusers.

She did not want to be identified, but said that

Guzman "knows how to groom women and falsely gain their trust."

She says she’s filled with "fear and rage" that Guzman has been released three times.

"It’s a slap in the face," she said. "The judicial system would rather enable abusers than protect women."

She wanted other women to know it’s safe to come forward and relayed concerns that Guzman has continued to keep working after being arrested.

Guzman still has a valid massage therapist license in Virginia. He worked out of a Herndon business park in the 400 block of Carlisle Drive.

The website for his business, Zero Guilt Therapy, says it’s temporarily closed.

At Guzman’s home in Leesburg Thursday, a woman who answered the door said Guzman had no comment on the charges against him.

Police say they believe there could be additional victims and urge people with information to contact police at (703) 435-6846.