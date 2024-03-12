Real Time Crime Center faces setbacks in DC

In 2023, Mayor Muriel Bowser and a large group of DMV law enforcement officials announced the creation of the Real Time Crime Center.

It was touted as a 24/7 mission control for area police departments to work together, monitor cameras, and share information.

It was supposed to open in February, but that target has come and gone as we now approach mid-March.

While the center was supposed to open its doors last month, it's still not up and running.

The mayor says "critical pieces" of equipment haven't been delivered.

Featured article

On December 7, 2023, Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith announced the Real Time Crime Center was being constructed to respond faster and more efficiently when crime happens in the community.

However, those close to the project told FOX 5 that the Real Time Crime Center is still a work in progress.

Police departments in Arlington, D.C., Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George's County are expected to staff the facility, along with personnel from federal departments like the U.S. Capitol Police and the U.S. Secret Service.

In a statement to FOX 5, D.C. Police spokesperson Paris Lewbel said, "Over the past few months, MPD has been hard at work to launch our Real Time Crime Center by implementing the necessary technology and staffing. In mid-February, staff were selected, received specialized training, were reassigned to begin supporting the RTCC and they have already seen success from the center in several different cases. While we are seeing a positive impact from the center, some of the technology is still being integrated and upgrades to the building’s infrastructure are being made to support the center. Once the technology is integrated and the building’s infrastructure is updated, the RTCC will be fully functional with our law enforcement partners."